Overview

Dr. Alan Lipkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Lipkin works at Associates of Otolaryngology, PC in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.