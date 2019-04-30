See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Breast Reconstruction Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Alan Lim, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

Dr. Lim works at Fort Sutter Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Sutter Plastic Surgery
    1020 29th St Ste 600, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-9588
  2. 2
    Sutter Medical Center Sacramento
    2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 887-1540
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?

    Apr 30, 2019
    A breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating. In addition to dealing with the prospect of battling cancer… and undergoing a mastectomy ( an amputation) you wonder if you will ever be whole again. Breast reconstruction is not cosmetic surgery. It is reconstructive surgery, performed to restore a normal form to women who have undergone mastectomy so that they will not be handicapped in their everyday living. Dr. Alan Lim’s objective; We restore, repair and make whole those parts....which fortune has taken away, not so much that they may delight the eye, but that they may buoy up the spirit and help the mind of the afflicted Dr. Lim is personable, punctual, warm, friendly; he gives you plenty of time to ask questions and his office staff was notably open to pre- and post-surgical questions, panic attacks, and needs. My surgical experience could not have been better and by far exceeded my expectations to restore, repair and make whole my spirit and breast. Dr. Lim is my hero
    — Apr 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alan Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609954346
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lim works at Fort Sutter Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lim’s profile.

    Dr. Lim has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

