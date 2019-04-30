Overview

Dr. Alan Lim, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Lim works at Fort Sutter Plastic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.