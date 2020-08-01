See All Dermatologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Alan Liftin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Alan Liftin, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Liftin, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Liftin works at Alan J Liftin MD in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan J Liftin MD
    22 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 103, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 535-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Phototherapy
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Phototherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Liftin?

    Aug 01, 2020
    He is a brilliant doctor and truly cares about his patients. Highly recommend.
    Andrew — Aug 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Liftin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Liftin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Liftin to family and friends

    Dr. Liftin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Liftin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Liftin, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Liftin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477557304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Penn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Dermatology Abington Mem Hosp, Internal Medicine Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Dermatopathology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Anatomic And Clinical
    Residency
    Internship
    • Abington Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Liftin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liftin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liftin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liftin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liftin works at Alan J Liftin MD in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Liftin’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Liftin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liftin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liftin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liftin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Liftin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.