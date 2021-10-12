Dr. Alan Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lieberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
Boca Raton Cardiology951 NW 13th St Ste 1E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-1207
- 2 5210 Linton Blvd Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Dr Lieberman is a wonderful diagnostician. He is thorough and considerate and kind. He is unique in today's medical environment in that he never rushes, and takes the necessary time for a great doctor.
About Dr. Alan Lieberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.