Overview

Dr. Alan Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lieberman works at Boca Raton Cardiology Assoc in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

