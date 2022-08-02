Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0312Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lichtin provided the most outstanding care I have experienced from a physician. In my initial visit Dr. Lichtin hadn’t received the information he needed from my physician. Dr. Lichtin was able to send me downstairs for lab work which was delivered to him in 15 min. We were able to review the lab work immediately and order more labs which required a future follow up. Dr. Lichtin personally called me on a Sunday morning to review the results. This level of care is beyond what any other physician has delivered, in my experience. I am so thankful for his desire to go the extra mile for his patients. If you are looking for a Hematologist, you couldn’t find anyone better.
About Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hosp University Pa
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtin has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.