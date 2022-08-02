Overview

Dr. Alan Lichtin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Lichtin works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.