Overview

Dr. Alan Lichtbroun, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lichtbroun works at Raritan Bay Cardiology Group in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.