Dr. Alan Lewin, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Lewin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Lewin works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Mar 13, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Lewin, MD

  Radiation Oncology
  50 years of experience
  English
  1235126228
Education & Certifications

  Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Hematology/Oncology Dana-Farber Cancer Institute - Radiation Oncology
  Mount Sinai Hospital - Internal Medicine
  Mount Sinai Hospital
  GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
  Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Lewin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lewin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lewin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lewin works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lewin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

