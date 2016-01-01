See All Dermatologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Alan Levy, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Levy, MD is a cosmetic dermatologic surgery specialist in Memphis, TN. Dr. Levy completed a residency at Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr. He currently practices at Levy Dermatology and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Levy is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Levy Dermatology PC
    6254 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-3333
    Hanissian Healthcare
    1125 Schilling Blvd E Ste 105, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 977-9876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Age Spots
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Skin Aging
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • MultiPlan
  • NGS CoreSource
  • POMCO Group
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Alan Levy, MD

  • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1497978340
Education & Certifications

  • Vanderbilt University
  • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr
  • University of Tennessee
  • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
  • Duke U
  • Dermatology
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 51 ratings
Patient Ratings (51)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levy has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.