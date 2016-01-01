Dr. Alan Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Levy, MD is a cosmetic dermatologic surgery specialist in Memphis, TN. Dr. Levy completed a residency at Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr. He currently practices at Levy Dermatology and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Levy is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Levy Dermatology PC6254 POPLAR AVE, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 624-3333
2
Hanissian Healthcare1125 Schilling Blvd E Ste 105, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (205) 977-9876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Alan Levy, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sciences Ctr
- University of Tennessee
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Duke U
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.