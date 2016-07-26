Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Levenson, MD
Dr. Alan Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Levenson works at
Robert S Moskowitz MD1270 51st St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 972-9227
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I bring my elderly mother to him. He is a caring, compassionate doctor.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1053311464
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
Dr. Levenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levenson speaks Yiddish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.