Overview

Dr. Alan Levenson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Levenson works at Champaign Dental Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.