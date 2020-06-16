Overview

Dr. Alan Lessner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Lessner works at Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.