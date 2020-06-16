Dr. Alan Lessner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lessner, MD
Dr. Alan Lessner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Alan M. Lessner M.D.6801 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-1371Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
The most skilled and outstanding occuloplastic surgeon. I had a previous botched surgery to my eyelids elsewhere. Visited several Dr’s through out the country! Dr.Lessner was one of the few that had a plan to fix my eyelids and felt there was a way to repair the damage. Both him and his nurses where empathetic and passionate about fixing the multiple complicated issues caused from the previous surgery. Dr. Lessner fixed my eyelids and brows! He is a highly skilled surgeon- super detail oriented and also has a artistic gift as a surgeon as well as really caring for your health.my eyes look amazing and my face was restored! I am so great full! I do not think any other surgeon would or could of restored my eyelids to look fabulous once again. This is an incredible surgeon and compassionate Doctor with a super nurse team!
About Dr. Alan Lessner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University of British Columbia
- University of Florida
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
- State University of New York
- Ophthalmology
