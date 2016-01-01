Dr. Alan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Lee, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Radiation Oncology1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 287-5577
-
2
UCLA Radiation Oncology Westwood200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3689
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Alan Lee, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1285072918
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Newton-Wellesley Hospital
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.