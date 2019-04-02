Dr. Alan Langman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Langman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Langman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Langman works at
Locations
The Boint and Joint Center of Seattle10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 270, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I have seen Dr. Langman he has been extremely thorough, taken time to LISTEN, and answer all my questions. My experiences with him and his staff have always been very positive, and caring. I have recommended this office to others.
About Dr. Alan Langman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1447340823
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of California-San Francisco
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Langman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Langman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langman has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Langman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langman.
