Overview

Dr. Alan Langman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Langman works at Otolaryngology Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Otitis Media and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

