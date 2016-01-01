Dr. Lane Alan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lane Alan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
1
Braverman Eye Center1050 N Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 458-2112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Aran Eye Associates14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 101, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 838-1382
3
Aran Eye Associates1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 180N, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 963-3336
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Alan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alan has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alan.
