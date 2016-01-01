Overview

Dr. Lane Alan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Alan works at Braverman Eye Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.