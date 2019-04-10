See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Alan Kwon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alan Kwon, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Kwon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Kwon works at Coordinated Medical Network in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD
Dr. Adam Schindelheim, MD
6 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coordinated Medical Network
    1288 Route 73 Ste 100, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 273-8900
  2. 2
    Helios Interventional Pain Specialists
    11 Eves Dr Ste 170, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?

    Apr 10, 2019
    This is it.
    T. T. — Apr 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alan Kwon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Kwon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kwon to family and friends

    Dr. Kwon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kwon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Kwon, MD.

    About Dr. Alan Kwon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043224108
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac King/drew Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alan Kwon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.