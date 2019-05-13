Dr. Alan Kusakabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kusakabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kusakabe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Kusakabe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 301 Saint Paul St Ste 802, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9654
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9654Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Overlea Prsnl Phys Intrnl Medcn114 Business Center Dr, Reisterstown, MD 21136 Directions (410) 332-9654Monday9:00am - 12:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kusakabe is professional, caring and listens to your concerns. He explains conditions and treatments and answers any questions you may have. He is the best.
About Dr. Alan Kusakabe, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831233444
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
