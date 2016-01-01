Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Kurland, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Kurland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.
Dr. Kurland works at
Locations
SMG Norwood Pulmonary825 Washington St Ste 320, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 762-1186
Dedham Medical Associates-norwood1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 329-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alan Kurland, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
