Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alan Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Kuo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
Queen's Heart Physician Practice550 S Beretania St Ste 601, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8900
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Alan Kuo, MD
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

