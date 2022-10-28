See All Podiatric Surgeons in Yuma, AZ
Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kravitz works at Yuma Foot & Ankle Surgeons in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yuma Eye Associates P.c.
    1881 W 24th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 314-3333
  2. 2
    Yuma Foot & Ankle Surgeons
    2281 W 24th St Ste 16, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 314-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yuma Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American Medical Security
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Fairly routine hammer toe. Options explained well. I selected surgery as the best for me Scheduling was efficient, post procedure contact was good, post procedure follow up/ ov a bit too long due to his vacation schedule. But, reasonable
    Richard Parks — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1033116405
    Education & Certifications

    Bon Secours
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Muhlenberg College
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
