Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kravitz works at
Locations
Yuma Eye Associates P.c.1881 W 24th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-3333
Yuma Foot & Ankle Surgeons2281 W 24th St Ste 16, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fairly routine hammer toe. Options explained well. I selected surgery as the best for me Scheduling was efficient, post procedure contact was good, post procedure follow up/ ov a bit too long due to his vacation schedule. But, reasonable
About Dr. Alan Kravitz, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bon Secours
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Muhlenberg College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
