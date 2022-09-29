Dr. Alan Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kraus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Kraus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Great River Medical Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Kraus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Ted S Cooper Optometry LLC2028 W Poplar Ave Ste 102, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 754-3365
-
2
Orthoone Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics Pllc99 Market Center Dr, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 754-3365
-
3
Pain Management Centers of America Psc8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 100, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 249-5905
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Great River Medical Center
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kraus?
My husband was in debilitating pain from his spinal stenosis. He was in constant pain. Dr. Kraus performed a nerve block and his pain was 99% gone!!! We know it will likely come back but we have faith in Dr. Kraus. My husband had an office visit 2 weeks after the procedure. We found Dr. Kraus listened, he asked questions, WE asked questions and he answered everything in a way we could understand. Dr. Kraus sees a lot of patients in a day but he doesn't overschedule....and we didn't feel rushed at all. I will add that everyone on his staff is friendly and helpful as well. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alan Kraus, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114918224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.