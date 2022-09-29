Overview

Dr. Alan Kraus, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Great River Medical Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Kraus works at Dr Ted S Cooper Optometry LLC in Collierville, TN with other offices in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.