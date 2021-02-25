Dr. Alan Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kramer, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Kramer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Johns Creek Specialist Center3350 Paddocks Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 679-6210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kramer has been the only rheumatologist in Georgia who took the time to listen to my wife's symptoms and was able to diagnose her illness. He has treated her for the past couple years and continues to add to her quality of life.
About Dr. Alan Kramer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1144216656
Education & Certifications
- Ind U Med Ctr
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
