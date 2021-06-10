Overview

Dr. Alan Koterba, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Koterba works at Allergy Associates of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in North Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.