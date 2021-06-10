Dr. Alan Koterba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koterba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Koterba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Koterba, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Koterba works at
Locations
-
1
Team Feet Inc.1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4100, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 644-3999
-
2
Main office840 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 626-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koterba?
I have been seeing Dr koterba since he first began practicing at Dr Mark Stein's office in North Palm Beach. I believe with all my heart that he kept me alive and eventually Saved My Life by introducing me to Nucala which I still take to this day. He believed that this was something that would work for me and that's the most prolific letter to my insurance company resulting in an approval on the same day! I in my book he is a hero.
About Dr. Alan Koterba, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609994458
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koterba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koterba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koterba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koterba works at
Dr. Koterba has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koterba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Koterba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koterba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koterba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koterba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.