Dr. Alan Koletsky, MD
Dr. Alan Koletsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer | Baptist Health701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-5966
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Living in the NE and having full access to some of the top physicians within their field throughout in NYC, I have always maintained high expectations when it comes to available resources in healthcare. Throughout my mom’s long journey battling Stage 4 bone cancer in So FL my sister & I were referred to Dr. Koletzki. I can honestly say Dr. Koletsky is one of the most caring, sensitive, brilliant doctors I have ever come to know. Not only does he provide phenomenal care to his patients, but he takes the time to listen. The stories about how they would just sit there and talk about travel and classical music, making her difficult visits happy ones will resonate with me forever. Every oncologist should follow his lead.
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Med Ctr Hosp Vt
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Koletsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koletsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koletsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koletsky has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koletsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koletsky speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koletsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koletsky.
