Offers telehealth
Dr. Alan Koester, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF ORTHOPEDIC MASSAGE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Koester is the absolute best there is,! He did a reverse shoulder replacement on my right shoulder and a Carpal Tunnel Surgery on my right hand! It's been 8 months since my surgery and I've had no pain in that shoulder since, NO PAIN AT ALL! I would recommend friends, family and Anyone because there is no better Dr.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- INSTITUTE OF ORTHOPEDIC MASSAGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Koester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koester has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Koester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.