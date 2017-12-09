Overview

Dr. Alan Koester, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF ORTHOPEDIC MASSAGE and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Koester works at Marshall Orthopaedics in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.