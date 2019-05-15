Overview

Dr. Alan Knapp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Knapp works at 2020 & Beyond in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Dry Eyes and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.