Overview

Dr. Alan Kivitz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncansville, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Kivitz works at Altoona Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr in Duncansville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.