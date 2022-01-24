See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. Alan Kisner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alan Kisner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alan Kisner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Kisner works at Kisner Plastic Surgery Center in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
8 (87)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kisner Plastic Surgery Center
    100 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-4004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Liposuction
Eyelid Surgery
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Liposuction
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kisner?

Jan 24, 2022
I had my breast done 10 yrs ago and I’m still so happy. Every doctor I have seen post breast surgery has had nothing but good things to say and was very impressed. If I ever decide to do anything else he is definitely the only one I’ll go to.
— Jan 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alan Kisner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alan Kisner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kisner to family and friends

Dr. Kisner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kisner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alan Kisner, MD.

About Dr. Alan Kisner, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790766673
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Johannesburg Genl Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Kisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kisner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kisner works at Kisner Plastic Surgery Center in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kisner’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alan Kisner, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.