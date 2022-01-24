Dr. Alan Kisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kisner, MD
Dr. Alan Kisner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Kisner Plastic Surgery Center100 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-4004
I had my breast done 10 yrs ago and I’m still so happy. Every doctor I have seen post breast surgery has had nothing but good things to say and was very impressed. If I ever decide to do anything else he is definitely the only one I’ll go to.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1790766673
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Johannesburg Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kisner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kisner works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisner.
