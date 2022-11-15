Overview

Dr. Alan Kimura, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Kimura works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO with other offices in Denver, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO and Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.