Dr. Alan Keyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Keyes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Keyes works at
Locations
Eastern Virginia Ear Nose & Throat Specialists500 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 464-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
All I've got to say about that Dr. Allen Keyes is a wonderful doctor !!!! He is my buddy Praying you stay well Great staff, praying for ALL GOD BLESS
About Dr. Alan Keyes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710913322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyes works at
Dr. Keyes has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
