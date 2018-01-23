Dr. Alan Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Keller, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Keller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Keller works at
Locations
-
1
Paoli Spsychiatric Associates325 Central Ave Ste 102, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 296-0142
-
2
Paoli Spsychiatric Associates740 Springdale Dr Ste 155, Exton, PA 19341 DirectionsMonday9:15am - 5:30pmTuesday9:15am - 5:30pmWednesday9:15am - 5:30pmThursday9:15am - 5:30pmFriday9:15am - 5:30pmSaturday9:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keller?
An exceptionally talented and caring practitioner who understands both the art and the science of treating complicated cases of Major Depressive Disorder. Unlike many psychiatrists, who basically prescribe medications and send you off, he takes the time to talk with you and counsel you. A really nice guy, too. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Alan Keller, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1669526539
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Grad Hosp U Penn
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.