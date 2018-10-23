Dr. Alan Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Keller, MD
Dr. Alan Keller, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Osu-aj Tulsa Cancer Institute12697 E 51ST ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 426-0625
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 505-3200
Bartlesville Cancer Care3470 E FRANK PHILLIPS BLVD, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 331-1760
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is amazing and does not rush you and makes you know he really cares about you. So glad he is my Doctor.
About Dr. Alan Keller, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Natl Canc Inst
- Boston Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
