Dr. Alan Kauppi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Kauppi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Kauppi works at
Locations
Centra Urgent Care125 Nationwide Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502 Directions (434) 200-4422Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I meet Dr. Kauppi when he treated my husband. My doctor had just retired and I knew I needed someone else to manage my diabetes and thyroid condition. He was just what I had been looking for. He is kind without being syrupy sweet. He is very knowledgeable, he does not tell you what he thinks you want to hear, he is truthful and accurate. He is simply put-the best of his kind. I never want him to know this but...he is simply the best.
About Dr. Alan Kauppi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauppi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauppi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauppi has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauppi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauppi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauppi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.