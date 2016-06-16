Overview

Dr. Alan Kauppi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Kauppi works at Centra Medical Group - Nationwide in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.