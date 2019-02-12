Overview

Dr. Alan Karp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Karp works at El Paso Gastrntrlgy Consltnts in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.