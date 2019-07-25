Dr. Alan Kadison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Kadison, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Kadison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kadison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health405 91st St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (516) 487-9454
-
2
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, North New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-9488
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadison?
I had a lumpectomy in April . I was beyond scared but Dr Kadison put me at ease . He was professional, caring and took time to answer all my questions and concerns. He has a very good bedside manner . After my consultation I knew Dr Kadison would be my surgeon. His staff was very professional and kind. They always returned all my calls as well as Dr Kadison prior to my surgery. Dr Kadison came to speak with me before I was given anesthesia and that made me feel better. Right after the surgery he went to speak to my husband while I was in recovery and updated him on all. My post surgical visit went very well. Dr Kadison is an excellent surgeon .
About Dr. Alan Kadison, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1447220694
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadison works at
Dr. Kadison has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadison speaks Greek.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.