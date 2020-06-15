Overview

Dr. Alan Josselson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery.



Dr. Josselson works at Montgomery Cnty Pul/Slp Cnsltnt in Norristown, PA with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI and Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.