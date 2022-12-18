Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Jarrett works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Alan Jarrett902 Frostwood Dr Ste 146, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 379-4768Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday2:00pm - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarrett?
Dr Jarrett has been my ophthalmologist for about 20 years and has always provided excellent care
About Dr. Alan Jarrett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184616922
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harbor General Hospital - University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jarrett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jarrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarrett works at
Dr. Jarrett has seen patients for Stye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jarrett speaks Spanish.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.