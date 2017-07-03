See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Neurology
Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jacobs works at Alan R. Jacobs M.d. P.c. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alan R. Jacobs M.d. P.c.
    120 E 56th St Rm 1040, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 888-0002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Dementia Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD

  • Neurology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English, German
  • 1689641276
Education & Certifications

  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jacobs works at Alan R. Jacobs M.d. P.c. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

