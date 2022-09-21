Overview

Dr. Alan Hurschman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Hurschman works at JOHN X QIAN MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.