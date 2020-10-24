See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Alan Holton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Holton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Holton works at Woman to Woman Gynecology PLLC in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan L Holton Obgyn
    3909 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 787-7085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 24, 2020
    Dr. Holton is the absolute best doctor I've ever had and is very well respected by other great physicians. His bedside manner is impeccable and you can ask him any questions free of intimidation or embarrassment. He thoroughly explains everything. Each time I come in he asks how my kids are doing and remembers their names and ages. He keeps notes! Not just about your health, but also about you personally which makes him so much more personable. I appreciate him so much. Thank you Dr. Holton!! Highly recommend!!
    About Dr. Alan Holton, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316938798
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Holton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holton works at Woman to Woman Gynecology PLLC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Holton’s profile.

    Dr. Holton has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Holton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

