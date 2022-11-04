Overview

Dr. Alan Herline, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Herline works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.