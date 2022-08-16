Dr. Alan Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Hecht, MD
Dr. Alan Hecht, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Richard U Hausknecht MD1075 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hecht is like the doctor I grew up with in a small town. He is fatherly, thorough, always on time but with time for me. He engendered confidence from the moment I met him. An excellent cardiologist. The only thing he does not do is accept chickens for payment. I love him and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Alan Hecht, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1437194420
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecht has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hecht speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
