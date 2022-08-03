Dr. Alan Hartstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Hartstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Hartstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Jupiter Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
1
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle11380 Prosperity Farms Rd Ste 221, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 848-7722Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle6609 Woolbright Rd Ste 418, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 244-4980Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Palm Beach Foot & Ankle2650 S Military Trl Ste 9, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (561) 964-1178Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Jupiter Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From the beginning Dr Hartstein and his team were very caring, explained the injury and surgical procedure well. Called to check on me in the evening after surgery and was available 24 hours a day if I had any issues. I don’t recommend injuring yourself but if you do, I recommend Dr. Hartstein and Palm Beach Foot and Ankle at Palm Beach Gardens.
About Dr. Alan Hartstein, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215978846
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
