Overview

Dr. Alan Hanley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Hanley works at Cullman Primary Care in Cullman, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.