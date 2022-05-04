Overview

Dr. Alan Hananel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.



Dr. Hananel works at Houston Metro Urology - Sugar Land in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.