Dr. Alan Hananel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Hananel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Locations
1
Houston Metro Urology - Sugar Land16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 421, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 347-3923
2
Houston Metro Urology - Houston12121 Richmond Ave Ste 112, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 317-3728Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Houston Metro Urology - Southwest7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 1032, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 347-3922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hananel is a friendly and nice doctor with excellent bedside manner. He cares about his patient and makes every effort to provide a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere for the patient during the visits.
About Dr. Alan Hananel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1861460040
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hananel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hananel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hananel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hananel works at
Dr. Hananel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hananel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hananel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hananel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hananel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hananel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.