Dr. Alan Gruskin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Gruskin, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They completed their residency with Columbia P&S
Dr. Gruskin works at
Locations
1
Alan K Gruskin DO7401 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 256-1791
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have finally found a doctor that cares more about his patients than the bureaucracy surrounding the medical field now a days. A truly caring physician that restores some of my faith in the medical community.
About Dr. Alan Gruskin, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1174586515
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gruskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gruskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gruskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gruskin works at
Dr. Gruskin has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gruskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gruskin.
