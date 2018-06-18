Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Alan H Greenspan MD39 Broadway Rm 3005, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 509-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Greenspan fo over 10 years, and have recommended a number of friends to his practice. Professional, courteous, kind and above all a remarkable "skin Doctor".
About Dr. Alan Greenspan, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518913672
Education & Certifications
- Ny University
- Nwu Feinberg Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
