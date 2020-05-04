Overview

Dr. Alan Gottlieb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gottlieb works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.