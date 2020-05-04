Dr. Alan Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Gottlieb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laureate Medical Group550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1550, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 649-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottlieb?
Dr Gottlieb is an excellent doctor. Fantastic bedside manner and thorough clinical expertise. I have been his patient nearly 30 years. He’s thorough, kind, to the point, and funny. Always a wonderful experience to be seen by him.
About Dr. Alan Gottlieb, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1669424966
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Dr. Gottlieb has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottlieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottlieb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.