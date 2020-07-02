Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Saint Mary Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Gorenberg works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Care Center1969 Orange Tree Ln Ste B, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 765-2436Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Allergy and Asthma Care Center8506 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 242-4999
Allergy and Asthma Care Center1314 N Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Directions (760) 502-5304Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Allergy and Asthma Care Center12380 Hesperia Rd Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 502-5303Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Kind and caring staff.
About Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD
- Allergy
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Los Angeles
- La-County Usc Keck School Of Medicine
- La-County Usc Keck School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
