Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD

Allergy
4.5 (92)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Allergy, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Saint Mary Medical Center and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Gorenberg works at Allergy and Asthma Care Center in Redlands, CA with other offices in Orange, CA, Ridgecrest, CA and Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Care Center
    1969 Orange Tree Ln Ste B, Redlands, CA 92374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 765-2436
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Care Center
    8506 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 242-4999
  3. 3
    Allergy and Asthma Care Center
    1314 N Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 502-5304
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Allergy and Asthma Care Center
    12380 Hesperia Rd Ste 2, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 502-5303
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Valley Hospital
  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Rhinoscopy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Kind and caring staff.
    Robert — Jul 02, 2020
    About Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD

    • Allergy
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    • 1730115221
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Los Angeles
    • La-County Usc Keck School Of Medicine
    • La-County Usc Keck School Of Medicine
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alan Gorenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

