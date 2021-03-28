See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Alan Gordon, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alan Gordon, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
  2. 2
    Associated Retina Consultants
    1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 833-1049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Macular Hole
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Alan Gordon, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1518959287
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Ctr-St Joseph's Hosp
    • Cullen Eye Inst/Methodist Hosp/Baylor Coll
    • Evanston Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

