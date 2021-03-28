Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alan Gordon, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Gordon, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
-
2
Associated Retina Consultants1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 833-1049
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gordon was excellent...thorough, patient, willing to answer questions for a long time. However, the wait time was long. They even have a skeleton dressed and sitting in a chair in the waiting room for a bit of humor about how long the wait is going to be. This was in Dec 2019.
About Dr. Alan Gordon, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Retina Ctr-St Joseph's Hosp
- Cullen Eye Inst/Methodist Hosp/Baylor Coll
- Evanston Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon speaks French and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
