Dr. Alan Gordon, MD
Dr. Alan Gordon, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Liver Center Florham Park222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (862) 310-1683
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Serious Patients Read This: Dr. Gordon is by far and away the BEST doctor on my team of doctors. I have a wonderful team, so that is saying ALOT about Dr. Gordon. I have almost 10 of them for numerous lifetime medical issues. There aren't any words that will describe his actual care for his patients. I truly feel like he is part of my family. Very well educated man, and even more realistic with his thinking, his ability to simplify things, and moreover the belief he has in you to make it out of the dark parts in your life. You're not just a number to him. There is something so special about him to me, that I can't seem to pinpoint (all in a good way of course). I've been sober for years now, and I promise I couldn't have been able to do it without him by my side, and never giving up on me. If anyone has any questions about him, I will personally take the time to answer you. God knows I owe him that for all this man has done for myself and my family. God Speed Everyone
About Dr. Alan Gordon, MD
- Behavioral Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053325639
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gordon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
