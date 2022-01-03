See All Psychologists in Florham Park, NJ
Behavioral Medicine
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alan Gordon, MD is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Behavioral Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Gordon works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Liver Center Florham Park
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 310-1683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Opioid Withdrawal
Psychiatric Evaluation

Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 03, 2022
Serious Patients Read This: Dr. Gordon is by far and away the BEST doctor on my team of doctors. I have a wonderful team, so that is saying ALOT about Dr. Gordon. I have almost 10 of them for numerous lifetime medical issues. There aren't any words that will describe his actual care for his patients. I truly feel like he is part of my family. Very well educated man, and even more realistic with his thinking, his ability to simplify things, and moreover the belief he has in you to make it out of the dark parts in your life. You're not just a number to him. There is something so special about him to me, that I can't seem to pinpoint (all in a good way of course). I've been sober for years now, and I promise I couldn't have been able to do it without him by my side, and never giving up on me. If anyone has any questions about him, I will personally take the time to answer you. God knows I owe him that for all this man has done for myself and my family. God Speed Everyone
Ryan L — Jan 03, 2022
Reviews also available on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alan Gordon, MD
About Dr. Alan Gordon, MD

  • Behavioral Medicine
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053325639
Education & Certifications

  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
  • University of Witwatersrand (South Africa)
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alan Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gordon works at Liver Center Florham Park in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

