Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alan Goldman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman saved my life. He performed a arthroscopy and I was hospitalized for 3 days. Every single day he came in to see me and was kind and respectful. He answered every question. I am very grateful to Dr. Goldman
About Dr. Alan Goldman, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1588616874
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more.
Dr. Goldman speaks Hebrew.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
